COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Senior Citizens Starts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens starts

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 60 started in the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 60 started in the district on Wednesday.

In this connection six vaccination centers had been established at sports Complex Samanabad, Rural Health Center Khurarianwala new building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala new building and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundari new Building. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the vaccination center at Samanabad Sports Complex and inaugurated the vaccine campaign.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, District Health Officer Dr Ataul Moenum, DDHO Dr Muhammad Ahmed, Focal Person Anti-Corona Dr Junaid and other doctors were also present.

A 82-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob was the first person who was vaccinated against coronavirus.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner said that aged persons were kept under observation for some time after vaccinating them against coronavirus and for this purpose, beds were also available at the center.

He said that according to an estimate there were more than 450,000 persons having age of 60 years or above in Faisalabad district and they would be vaccinated after confirmation of their CNIC numbers through message on 1166. He said that during 60-day drive, anti coronavirus vaccine would be injected to 200 aged persons and they would also be given second doze of vaccine after 21 days.

