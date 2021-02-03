UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Kicks Off In Hyderabad Division

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad division inaugurated on Wednesday at Liaqat University hospital Jasmhoro, where divisional adult vaccination centre had been established.

 The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon, Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Dr. Bikha Ram and Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore inaugurated vaccination process against novel coronavirus.

 Medical Superintendent LU hospital, DG Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon and health workers were among those who were vaccinated on the first day of the vaccination drive, said a statement issued by the spokesman of the hospital.

 At the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore said as per the decision of Sindh government and health authorities in first phase front line health workers would be vaccinated while 2100 health workers would receive vaccine on daily basis for one week.

   The health workers would be thoroughly examined before being vaccinated while their blood pressure and pulse would also be checked, Dr. Pahore said and added that after vaccination, health workers would be kept on observation for 30 minutes.   Dr. Siddique Pahore expressed hope that the spread of Covid-19 would be decreased after inauguration of vaccine in the country.

 Health workers are at high risk as they are treating Covid-19 patients in hospitals due to which government has decided to vaccinate them in first phase, he said and mentioned that in first wave as well as in second wave of virus several doctors, nurses and para medical staff had laid down their lives due to the contagion. 

