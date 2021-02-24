Covid-19 vaccination drive launched in Dir Upper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccination drive, starting with front-line health workers, was launched in Dir Upper on Wednesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Shah Muhammad, District Health Officer (DHO)Dr Fazal Basir, Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Dr Sahibzada Imtiaz besides other doctors and paramedics attended the ceremony which was held in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

During the ceremony, several frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated. He urged the people to strictly observe prescribed precautionary measures to stop the spread of the pandemic.