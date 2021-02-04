UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Starts In Ghanche

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:49 PM

Coronavirus vaccination drive has been started in Ghanche district during a special event held at District Hospital Khaplu

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus vaccination drive has been started in Ghanche district during a special event held at District Hospital Khaplu.

District Health Officer Dr. Sabir Hussain and MS District Hospital Khaplu Dr.

Zahoor Muhammad inaugurated the campaign here on Thursday.

Health Department has established five centers in Ghanche for Coronavirus vaccination.

Meanwhile, five districts among ten districts of GB have been declared as coronavirus free by health department Gilgit and other five districts have only 15 active cases of coronavirus.

