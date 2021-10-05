UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Successfully Running In Educational Institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive was successfully running in the educational institutions to achieve the targets.

According to an official of the Ministry, students and parents had been asked to ensure vaccination during the campaign to make the country free from Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi checked the compliance of vaccination of public transport drivers, passengers at different local routes within the city and at Metro Bus Stations.

The NCOC team and Secretary RTA checked and held more than 200 vans and buses at various local routes of Rawalpindi, and imposed fines for not following NCOC guidelines regarding vaccination.

An FIR was also lodged against some of the drivers and they were shifted to the police station.

While the passengers were vaccinated single shot of Cansino on the spot.

Similarly, in another action at Metro Bus stations Rawalpindi, the team checked the vaccination certificates of Metro Bus staffers, drivers, and passengers on the stations as well as within the buses.

The Metro staffers were fully vaccinated and they were not issuing tickets to passengers without vaccination certificates, following the directions of NCOC.

The unvaccinated passengers at the Metro Bus Stations were injected single shot of the Cansino vaccine on the spot. However, the passengers within the metro buses were fully vaccinated.

The inspection teams also checked the vaccination certificates of Bykea riders at different routes, imposed fines to non vaccinated drivers, while they were also injected a single shot of Cansino on the spot.

