UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Underway; 6744 Inoculated

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

COVID-19 vaccination drive underway; 6744 inoculated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 immunization drive for frontline healthcare workers (HW) and senior citizens is underway at 23 centers of the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid while sharing data of the persons who received C jab since the drive launched told APP that as many as 6,744 people including 2309 HW and 317 senior citizens have got themselves vaccinated against the lethal COVID-19 on March 12.

He informed as many as 283 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 193 at THQ Murree, 293 at THQ Kahuta, 247 at THQ Gujar Khan, 174 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 315 THQ, Kallar Sayda,1073 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 1360 Holy Family Hospital,698 DHQ Hospital,1483 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,123 Govt T.

B Sanatorium Samli and 348 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex while 148 senior citizens received the jab at Red Crescent center.

Dr. Jawad told that the vaccine was also being administered at newly established centers at Tehsil office(TO) Taxila, TO Kalar Syeda, TO Gujar Khan, TO Kotli Sattian, TO Murree, TO Potohar town, TO Kahuta, and Red Crescent center in Rawalpindi to cover the maximum number of the people having symptoms of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, after the addition of 93 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases has reached 13638 in the district, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila March Family Government

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

58 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.