COVID-19 vaccination drive underway; 6744 inoculated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 immunization drive for frontline healthcare workers (HW) and senior citizens is underway at 23 centers of the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid while sharing data of the persons who received C jab since the drive launched told APP that as many as 6,744 people including 2309 HW and 317 senior citizens have got themselves vaccinated against the lethal COVID-19 on March 12.

He informed as many as 283 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 193 at THQ Murree, 293 at THQ Kahuta, 247 at THQ Gujar Khan, 174 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 315 THQ, Kallar Sayda,1073 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 1360 Holy Family Hospital,698 DHQ Hospital,1483 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,123 Govt T.

B Sanatorium Samli and 348 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex while 148 senior citizens received the jab at Red Crescent center.

Dr. Jawad told that the vaccine was also being administered at newly established centers at Tehsil office(TO) Taxila, TO Kalar Syeda, TO Gujar Khan, TO Kotli Sattian, TO Murree, TO Potohar town, TO Kahuta, and Red Crescent center in Rawalpindi to cover the maximum number of the people having symptoms of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, after the addition of 93 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases has reached 13638 in the district, he said.

