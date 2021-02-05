UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The health department began vaccinating the front line health warriors against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the district.

A spokesperson of district administration said that nine centers were set up at government hospitals in the district where 50 doctors and paramedics would be vaccinated daily.

District Health Officer Dr. Atta-ul-Monum started administering COVID-19 vaccine to doctors and paramedics staff at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala in the first phase.

He said that in the second phase,the senior citizens along with the health workers would be vaccinated against corona.

He said that after confirmation of online registration by NADRA, 6000 doctors and staff would be vaccinated in the district.

He said that Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, Samanabad, Haseeb Shaheed Colony 224 Rb, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundari, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra were declared as vaccination centers. He said that Ice-line refrigerators had arranged in the district to keep the vaccines safe as per the guidelines.

