UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccination Likely To Start In First Quarter Of 2021: Dr. Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Covid-19 vaccination likely to start in first quarter of 2021: Dr. Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Sunday said Covid-19 vaccination was expected to begin first quarter of 2021 in Pakistan.

"We will be able to get corona vaccine with more than one resource, good price and reasonable timeline," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said they have been in touch with six of the world's top companies, including Chinese and Russian companies, keeping in mind our resources.

Decision would be made in the next few weeks, while the vaccine would be available in Pakistan soon, he added.

Commenting on the current situation he said reporting more than two thousand cases daily is quite a dangerous situation which needed urgent steps.

The second wave of corona could be more deadly than the first, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Russia China Price Sunday Top

Recent Stories

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

54 seconds ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

16 minutes ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.