Covid-19 Vaccination Of Front Line Health Workers Begins In Sindh

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Dr. Tanvir Ahmed appeared to be the first front line health worker of the province to be vaccinated against COVID-19 followed by more than 100 of his colleagues to receive the first dose of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm here on Wednesday.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination that marked its beginning in the provincial capital, along with other parts of the country was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Dow University of Health Sciences (Ojha campus) Adult Vaccination Center (AVCs).

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, representatives of NCOC, officials from the consulate of Peoples Republic of China along were also present on the occasion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the health workers paid tributes to them and their colleagues for their dedication and commitment towards the cause of tending precious human lives and exposing themselves to grave risks.

Remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty, Syed Murad Ali Shah said their sacrifice can never be forgotten and that the best tribute to them would be adherence to necessary precautions against Covid-19.

The chief minister said people in general must understand that SOPs are for their benefit as vaccination can not guarantee 100 percent protection against the ailment.

The formal inauguration was soon followed by inoculation exercise at different other designated facilities in the city, including Korangi Hospital, Urban Healthcare Center in Malir, Orangi Qatar Hospital, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Khaliq Dina Hall, Liaqutabad Hospital besides Ojha Hospital.

Front line health workers, including those from private sector, handling corona patients are being inoculated on priority basis in the first phase expected to continue till end of the current month.

The second phase of the vaccination will begin early March and would be focused on citizens above 60 due to their high chance of contracting the viral infection due to compromised immunity.

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Peechuhoo later on visited other AVCs functional in Karachi and on one occasion mentioned that Karachi followed by Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad had been reporting highest number of Corona cases.

We have therefore setup AVCs at Liaqut University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) -Jamshoro and MCH Center, Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto respectively, she said.

Reiterating that districts reporting highest number of the COVID cases have been given preference in context of vaccination center, she said number of these facilities will be gradually increased with due carefor their existence in other districts too.

