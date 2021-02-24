Covid-19 vaccination process be expedited in Mardan: Commissioner

Commissioner Mardan Montazer Khan has said that vaccination process for Covid-19 should be expedited in the district to prevent the spread of Corona pandemic as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Montazer Khan has said that vaccination process for Covid-19 should be expedited in the district to prevent the spread of Corona pandemic as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Corona Vaccination held at his office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, MD Mardan Medical Complex Dr. Mukhtiar, DHO Mardan Dr. Kachkol, Pulmonologist MMC Mardan Dr. Sajjad, WHO Area Coordinator Dr. Nazir, Focal Person for Covid 19 Dr. Imtiaz, Dr. Basit besides other concerned officers.

The meeting was informed that a total of 1533 vaccines had been provided to Mardan district in the first phase, out of which 131 vaccines had been given to the health staff of Mardan Medical Complex while 225 vaccines were provided to DHQ Hospital Mardan.

A total of 11 vaccination centers have been set up in Mardan to immunize patients against the Covid 19.

Commissioner Mardan said that an integrated strategy should be worked out to overcome all the difficulties in this process so that the people do not face any problems.

Commissioner Mardan directed DHO Mardan to share report with Deputy Commissioner Mardan regarding the preparations for the next phase.