UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccination Process Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Covid-19 vaccination process reviewed

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination process.

District Health officer(DHO) Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi and relevant officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting ADC directed officers concerned to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination process.

He also directed to administer Covid-19 vaccine to the maximum number of people and shopkeepers visiting NADRA and business centers through mobile teams constituted for administering corona vaccine.

District Health Officer, Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi apprised the meeting that over 44000 people have so far been administered corona vaccine while 20 vaccination centers were working in the district besides two mobile teams which were also engaged in corona vaccine campaign.

He announced to setup vaccination camps in all big markets next week.

He urged traders to get themselves vaccinated in order to run business activities smoothly.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Market All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

31 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

46 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

46 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.