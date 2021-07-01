Covid-19 vaccination process reviewed

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination process.

District Health officer(DHO) Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi and relevant officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting ADC directed officers concerned to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination process.

He also directed to administer Covid-19 vaccine to the maximum number of people and shopkeepers visiting NADRA and business centers through mobile teams constituted for administering corona vaccine.

District Health Officer, Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi apprised the meeting that over 44000 people have so far been administered corona vaccine while 20 vaccination centers were working in the district besides two mobile teams which were also engaged in corona vaccine campaign.

He announced to setup vaccination camps in all big markets next week.

He urged traders to get themselves vaccinated in order to run business activities smoothly.