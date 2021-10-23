UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination: 'Reach Every Door Campaign' To Start From Oct 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 08:29 PM

COVID-19 vaccination: 'Reach Every Door Campaign' to start from Oct 25

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch has said that the 'Reach Every Door Campaign', the largest vaccination drive in Punjab would begin from 25th October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch has said that the 'Reach Every Door Campaign', the largest vaccination drive in Punjab would begin from 25th October.

Chairing the monthly CEOs conference, here on Saturday, the secretary said the performance scorecard of CEOs (Health) had been linked with ratio of coronavirus vaccination in their respective districts.

He said Health department was launching RED vaccination campaign across Punjab and all CEOs must play active role to make it a success, adding that another 14,000 new vaccination centers would be set up in Punjab to vaccinate more and more people.

Administration would make the RED campaign a success, he said.

He said that COVID-19 had claimed more than 12,800 lives in Punjab so far.

Districts lagging behind would be able to catch with up their targets during the RED campaign, he added.

"We can eschew lock downs by vaccination of more and more people and vaccination will help us return to normal life and we can overcome the coronavirus pandemic" he said.

Related Topics

Punjab October All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gazprom Ready to Sign New Contract for Gas Supplie ..

Gazprom Ready to Sign New Contract for Gas Supplies With Moldova If Debt Settled ..

3 minutes ago
 Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority's formation PM's b ..

Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority's formation PM's big step: Dr. Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago
 Over 3.56m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.56m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Hessa Buhumaid participates in &#039;Make-A-Wish&# ..

Hessa Buhumaid participates in &#039;Make-A-Wish&#039; event for first two child ..

18 minutes ago
 Polio eradication amongst top priorities of govern ..

Polio eradication amongst top priorities of government: CM

4 minutes ago
 Restoration of internet services in Lahore directe ..

Restoration of internet services in Lahore directed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.