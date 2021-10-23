COVID-19 vaccination: 'Reach Every Door Campaign' to start from Oct 25

(@FahadShabbir)

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch has said that the 'Reach Every Door Campaign', the largest vaccination drive in Punjab would begin from 25th October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch has said that the 'Reach Every Door Campaign', the largest vaccination drive in Punjab would begin from 25th October.

Chairing the monthly CEOs conference, here on Saturday, the secretary said the performance scorecard of CEOs (Health) had been linked with ratio of coronavirus vaccination in their respective districts.

He said Health department was launching RED vaccination campaign across Punjab and all CEOs must play active role to make it a success, adding that another 14,000 new vaccination centers would be set up in Punjab to vaccinate more and more people.

Administration would make the RED campaign a success, he said.

He said that COVID-19 had claimed more than 12,800 lives in Punjab so far.

Districts lagging behind would be able to catch with up their targets during the RED campaign, he added.

"We can eschew lock downs by vaccination of more and more people and vaccination will help us return to normal life and we can overcome the coronavirus pandemic" he said.