UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Registration To Open For All Citizens After Eid: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all citizens after Eid: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the registration of coronavirus vaccination would be opened for all citizens after Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the registration of coronavirus vaccination would be opened for all citizens after Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to ptv, he said it was topmost priority of the government to protect the lives of the people from the pandemic besides urging them to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing masks.

The minister said the strict enforcement of SOPs could bring down the rising rate of infection. The government had began a phase-wise approach for vaccination.

He said that vaccination of people aged 50 would begin soon. Replying to a question, Asad Umar said the government was in contact with Russia to procure its Sputnik-V vaccine.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Russia All From Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

2 minutes ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

2 minutes ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

2 minutes ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

5 minutes ago

UK judge orders extradition of Vietnamese teen acc ..

5 minutes ago

RDIF, German Government Official Begin to Discuss ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.