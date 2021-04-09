COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all citizens after Eid: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the registration of coronavirus vaccination would be opened for all citizens after Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the registration of coronavirus vaccination would be opened for all citizens after Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to ptv, he said it was topmost priority of the government to protect the lives of the people from the pandemic besides urging them to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing masks.

The minister said the strict enforcement of SOPs could bring down the rising rate of infection. The government had began a phase-wise approach for vaccination.

He said that vaccination of people aged 50 would begin soon. Replying to a question, Asad Umar said the government was in contact with Russia to procure its Sputnik-V vaccine.