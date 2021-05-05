Covid-19 Vaccination to cops begins

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have started campaign to vaccinate the police officials and cops to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 100 police officers and cops has been vaccinated here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The cops were given corona vaccine doses at Police Lines Headquarters.

The COVID-19 doses are being administer to cops and police officers on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He added some 200 police officers and officials are being given the doses on daily basis.

He said all the cops aging 40 to 50 years old would be able to get COVID-19 vaccine after registeration with the department.

He said so far 4 policemen have embraced shahdat while fighting against coronavirus whereas many others affected with the lethal virus. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi police are fighting against the pandemic on front line and it need coronavirus vaccination adding that all the available resources would be utilized and termed it a great step towards the better health of the cops.