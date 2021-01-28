COVID-19 vaccine availability likely in next week in Pakistan: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine availability was expected in next week in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine availability was expected in next week in Pakistan.

Giving briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine national plan to the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal assured the committee that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of charge for the people.

He added the government of China would provide free 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan. He said all available resources were being utilized to ensure provision of safe vaccine for country's people as arranging vaccine for large population was not an easy task, he added.

He said at first stage only frontline health workers would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine while citizens of above 60 years would also be given priority.

He added so far 400,000 health workers had been registered for the vaccination and software had been developed besides resource management system to streamline the registration process.

He said the government had started training of all staff concerned for vaccination process including health care staff, logistic and digital staff besides others.

He said Expanded Programme on Immunization was given task for storage and vaccination as it had already trained staff and cold chain for the purpose and it would handle the storage of vaccine doses too.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujaat stressed the need to counter negative propaganda against the COVID-19 vaccine and initiating massive awareness campaign.

She expressed displeasure over the administrative matters of Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) hospital.

The meeting decided to hold visit to the hospital to observe the administrative matters.