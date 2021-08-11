COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for all staff, students of UoT

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :In view of the guidelines issued by the government through NCOC for the universities and higher education institutions, the COVID-19 vaccination was made compulsory for faculty, non-teaching staff and students of the University of Turbat (UoT).

According to an announcement issued by the Registrar Office University of Turbat on Wednesday, all faculty members, non-teaching staff and students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 31st August 2021.

Apart from faculty, staff and students, all vendors, visitors and canteen or mess staff should also be completely vaccinated by 31st August 2021. The entry of non-vaccinated person will not be allowed in the university's premises of all campuses. No students will be allowed to stay at university hostel without complete vaccination.

According to the announcement, only NADRA vaccination certificate will be accepted as proof of vaccination.