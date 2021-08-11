UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Made Compulsory For All Staff, Students Of UoT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:54 PM

COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for all staff, students of UoT

In view of the guidelines issued by the government through NCOC for the universities and higher education institutions, the COVID-19 vaccination was made compulsory for faculty, non-teaching staff and students of the University of Turbat (UoT)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :In view of the guidelines issued by the government through NCOC for the universities and higher education institutions, the COVID-19 vaccination was made compulsory for faculty, non-teaching staff and students of the University of Turbat (UoT).

According to an announcement issued by the Registrar Office University of Turbat on Wednesday, all faculty members, non-teaching staff and students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 31st August 2021.

Apart from faculty, staff and students, all vendors, visitors and canteen or mess staff should also be completely vaccinated by 31st August 2021. The entry of non-vaccinated person will not be allowed in the university's premises of all campuses. No students will be allowed to stay at university hostel without complete vaccination.

According to the announcement, only NADRA vaccination certificate will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Related Topics

Education Turbat August All From Government

Recent Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

12 seconds ago
 Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

Samsung launches Galaxy Z series

8 minutes ago
 DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arran ..

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram, Independ ..

55 seconds ago
 Govt playing important role to tackle global warmi ..

Govt playing important role to tackle global warming: Basharat Raja

57 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews progress on Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Di ..

Meeting reviews progress on Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Dir Motorways

1 minute ago
 Larkana Police holds flag march

Larkana Police holds flag march

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.