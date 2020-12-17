COVID-19 vaccine to be available in early months of 2021: Faisal Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said that Covid-19 vaccine will be available in the country by the start of next year 2021.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that it is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March Covid-19 vaccine would be available, adding, clinical trials are progressing in a good way across the country.

He said the virus ratio in Karachi was reported high as compared to other cities.

He urged the citizens to strictly follow the SOPs to avoid the spread of the deadly virus as extensive social activities can cause further increase in Coronavirus cases.

Dr Faisal said that the nation should strictly observe precautions while celebrating any social events such as weddings or Christmas and taking precautions as per the advisories being issued by health ministry.

He said that people should follow the rule of wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to slow the spread of COVID-19.