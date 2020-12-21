Covid-19 vaccine trials in Pakistan shows encouraging results: Scientist claims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Experts on Covid-19 on Monday said Pakistan has been conducting human trials of Chinese vaccines, which were showing encouraging results where 13,000 of volunteers have received their shot of vaccine which would continue to undergo regular monitoring.

Talking to a Private news channel, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Punjab's Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said that it is the first Covid vaccine trial happening in the country in which people have shown great enthusiasm for and got themselves registered for trial dose.

The trials are in the third phase and free of charge for Pakistani citizens, adding, Phase III trials are usually the last stage in the development of a vaccine, he added.

He said the trials are being carried out successfully and the vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should hopefully be available in Pakistan soon.

He also said most vulnerable people, including the elderly in long-term care facilities and healthcare workers were the first in line for shots, adding, pregnant and breastfeeding women were not eligible for clinical trials.

He further said the first human trials of the vaccine, developed by the Chinese company CanSino Biologics Inc, started on September 22 in Pakistan. Since then, the country has administered the experimental jab to 13,000 people The vaccine trials are being conducted at five various cities of Pakistan with target of giving the jab to over 10,000 people at least in Pakistan, has now been revised, he said, adding, new target for the country is 18,000.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Task Force on Science and Technology Chairperson Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman said that the Covid-19 is worsening situation of the pandemic in Pakistan where almost 109 places of country have become hotspot areas for disease.

He said in various parts of the country almost 70% of Covid-19 have been increased, adding, both the government and the nation should collectively fight the second wave.

He also demanded the government to reimpose fresh travel bans to the UK flights as it reported more infectious and had out of control coronavirus, adding, across Europe, where transmission is intense countries including Pakistan needs to redouble their control approaches.

Replying a Query about side effects of Vaccine, experts said these reactions are "temporary and not much strong which is recovering after a mild reaction of temperature.

He said nearly 5 to 7 percent people having low grade fever, perhaps headache, some muscle aches, and joint aches for about 24 to 48 hours only which is out of danger.