Bait-ul-Maal Chief Sindh Hunaid lakhani Wednesday said the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines gift was the result of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's best foreign policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bait-ul-Maal Chief Sindh Hunaid lakhani Wednesday said the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines gift was the result of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's best foreign policy.

Thanking China for first shipment of the coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan, he said the government was trying to get seventy percent of the population to get vaccinated before the year end.

He said China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan as it had helped Pakistan at every hour of difficulty. He further said the vaccine would be provided free-of-charge to the poor and rich in the country.