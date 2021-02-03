UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccines From China Result Of PTI Govt's Best Foreign Policy: Lakhani

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:28 PM

COVID-19 vaccines from China result of PTI govt's best foreign policy: Lakhani

Bait-ul-Maal Chief Sindh Hunaid lakhani Wednesday said the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines gift was the result of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's best foreign policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bait-ul-Maal Chief Sindh Hunaid lakhani Wednesday said the Chinese COVID-19 vaccines gift was the result of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's best foreign policy.

Thanking China for first shipment of the coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan, he said the government was trying to get seventy percent of the population to get vaccinated before the year end.

He said China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan as it had helped Pakistan at every hour of difficulty. He further said the vaccine would be provided free-of-charge to the poor and rich in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor China Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

14 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

29 minutes ago

Punjab Health dept constitutes medical board to ex ..

52 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan making sincere efforts to improve pr ..

53 seconds ago

ECC approves renewal of SSGCL-FFBQL gas supply agr ..

56 seconds ago

PTI, MQM-P to organize rallies on Kashmir Solidari ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.