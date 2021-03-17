UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccines To Help Aviation Industry To Get Back Into Momentum: CEO PIA

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:01 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Arshad Malik on Wednesday expressed hope that the Aviation Industry would get back into momentum, with the availability and access to COVID-19 vaccines and maintaining precautionary measures

He was speaking in a ceremony held at PIA Head Office to appreciate and commend the airline's top performing travel partners, said a statement.

He said that special emphasis has been made on optimum utilization of aircraft and route economics. PIA is also in the process to induct latest technology fuel efficient aircraft in its fleet, he added.

He said that while the airline was commencing its flight operations to international destinations based on permissions granted by countries amid COVID-19 pandemic, increasing flights on better performing routes and also adding destinations such as Baku and Tashkent and Bishkek are planned.

While addressing the airline's Travel Partners of Karachi, CEO PIA, Arshad Malik said that with determination, drive, optimistic approach, better business model and strategies we will try our best for the betterment of the airline.

He said that PIA travel partners are doing a good job and can help in further improving sales of the National Flag Carrier.

Arshad said PIA's achievement and increase in sales is possible with the cooperation of our travel business partners.

He sought the support of PIA travel partners to further promote domestic tourism.

Chief Commercial Officer PIA, Ali Tahir Qasim congratulated the best performing Travel Agents of Karachi region.

Later, certificates were given to 15 top performing travel agents.

The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of the airline as well as prominent personalities of the travel and tourism industry.

