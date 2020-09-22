Covid-19 victims, death rate in Punjab currently lowest in country: Raja Basharat

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that due to effective government measures, the coronavirus victims and death rate in Punjab was currently the lowest in the country while the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing in neighboring countries.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona at the Chief Minister's House. Provincial Ministers for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Raja Yasir Humayun, Dr Murad Raas, IG Punjab and secretaries of relevant departments were also present.

Raja Basharat said that schools across the province would be fully opened from September 30, so the SOPs set by the government should be strictly enforced.

"We are also looking at the fact that the first and second week after all the schools reopen will be more important, so parents are urged to send their children to school with full precautions," he said.

Earlier, the Secretary Primary Health, while briefing on the current situation of Covid-19 in Punjab, said that so far more than 36,000 tests had been conducted in educational institutions of Punjab out of which 54 came positive.

He said that in case of a positive result, the classroom and in two cases, the school was closed for five days. So far, 14 classrooms and two schools had been closed in Punjab, while six marriage halls had been closed while 52 were fined for violating SOPs, he added.

