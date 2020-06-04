UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Victims Laid To Rest In Kohat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

COVID-19 victim Jam Muhammad resident of Nasrat Khel Kohat was laid to rest Wednesday in presence of police and army officers on orders of TMO Kohat, his burial was arranged by TMA Kohat under supervision of enforcement officer Waqas

PTI leader from Shakardara Kohat Imtiaz Shahid Qureishi has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demised of Provincial Minister Mian Jamshed Kaka Khel who breathed his last today, he was also infected by the virus.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Senior Vice President of Kohat Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Shahid was also laid to rest, his death was caused by COVID-19 infection and was attended by limited number of relatives and people from different walk of life.

During an awareness campaign to the people for use of masks, gloves, sanitizers, social distancing and avoiding shaking hands, hugging, the district administration and the specialist doctor had revealed that COVID-19 infection spreads through water drops coming out from mouth during conversation, coughing, and sneezing. Thus social distancing, use of mask, washing of hands with soap, sanitizers, and gloves can help in prevention of further spread of Corona virus infections.

