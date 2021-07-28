COVID-19 vigilance committee formed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Wednesday set up a COVID-19 vigilance committee comprising five senior doctors at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Its members include Principal Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) Dr Aftab Imtiaz, Convener Executive Committee KMDC Dr Farhat Jafferi, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Nadeem Asif, Director Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. M. Nadir Khan and Medical Superintendent Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Nadeem Rajput.

A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Administrator in which Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Dr. Farhat Jafari, Dr. Aftab Imtiaz, Dr. Nadeem Rajput, Dr. Muhammad Ali Abbasi, Saif Abbas and other officers were also present.

Ahmed said that all final decisions regarding the emergency ward set up at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital will be the responsibility of this vigilance committee and no one will be able to challenge the decisions of this committee.

It was informed in the meeting that so far 38 patients are being treated in COVID-19 ward and in view of the critical situation in Karachi, patients continue to come to the hospital.

He said that 16 more beds are being added on the fourth floor of the ward.

He once again appealed to the citizens to exercise caution and use masks in social interaction in view of the current situation.

"In case of ill health, immediately approach any nearby hospital or health center to save precious lives," Ahmed said and requested the citizens to cancel private events for some time .

The committee will be responsible for all the arrangements of the emergency ward set up at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and will ensure provision of necessary medicines, laboratory tests, diagnostic facilities and other related items to this ward 24 hours a day.

"We will take all possible steps to treat the patients in best possible way," he added.

The committee will also have a record of attendance of all medical staff including doctors, paramedical staff and other concerned persons.

The ward will be responsible for ensuring full attendance of staff in all three shifts as well as correcting matters in case of negligence by any member of staff.

The purpose of setting up a Covid-19 vigilance committee at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is to make the Covid Emergency Ward fully functional and run it in the best possible manner so that the patients affected by coronavirus can be provided immediate and best treatment services.

The COVID-19 ward at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is equipped with ventilators, ICU and other facilities.