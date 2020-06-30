COVID-19 violations; 107 held, 24 FIRs registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested 107 persons and registered 24 First Information Reports (FIR) so far over violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to contain COVID-19 spread.

The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 1,366,500 to shop keepers and sealed 463 outlets during the last three weeks, according to data shared by the district administration here on Tuesday.

Around Rs 184,600 fine was issued to individuals for not wearing mask and attending gathering at public places during the same period.

Similarly, 103 hotels, 29 workshops and 9 industrial units were sealed while 618 motorists were challan and 58 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance of SOPs.

Most of the violations were reported in the area of Sadar Zone, while less violations were made in the jurisdiction of Koral and Secretariat, it added.

"Though the number of cases had reduced due to effective implementation of smart lock-down but Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram will be a major challenge," said Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP.

Whenever patients were kept at homes, cases reduce, as chances of further transmission were low, he added.

SOPs in Islamabad were being strictly enforced, besides imposing heavy penalties on daily basis to the violators, he noted.

"We would leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and property of the Federal capital dwellers," the DC remarked.

He appealed the masses and business community to follow SOPs and help the administration to overcome the spread of novel coronavirus in their respective areas.

