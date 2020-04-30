Covid-19 viral disease in Attock district is quite under control

Covid-19 viral disease in Attock district(having population of almost 2 million) is quite under control as since the out break of this it, only 43 positive patients have been reported

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Covid-19 viral disease in Attock district(having population of almost 2 million) is quite under control as since the out break of this it, only 43 positive patients have been reported . Out of these positive cases , 15 have fully recovered , 28 are in stable condition while two died which include one male and one female who were in their seventies and were suffering from other diseases also.

Deputy Commossioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar said this while talking to a selecf group of journalists . CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz and Incharge Corona Control Cell Dr Asif Niazi was also present on the occassion.While giving details about the Covid 19 situation across the district , DC said that 2875 persons were screened by health department , and the samples of 757 suspects were sent to NIH. He said that 615 suspects were declared nagative while the results of 99 suspects are awaited . Ali Anan Qamar while giving details about the 43 positive cases said that these include 22 locals , 21 imported (7 Tableeghis , 9 zaireen and 5 others ) while two died which include 78 years old Andul Haq from village Ghourgushti who died on 14th April and 72 years old Gul Nisa resident of Attock City . Ali Anan while talking about the condition of the positive cases said that 15 have fully recovered while condition of all the remaining positive patients is stable and will recover soon. District Administration has established 14 quarantine centers and an emergency hospital having capacity of more than one thousand beds where doctors , paramedics and allied staff are performing duties round the clock to handle any emergency.

He said that health department has recently received sufficient PPEs(Personal Protective Equipment) which include 2988 95 masks , 230430 gloves , 4282 corona kits , 848 goggles , 15411 shoe covers and other related items . . Ali Anan said if people continue cooperating with the administration, soon Attock will be Corona free distirct . He said , there is complete religious harmony in the district and all the religious scholars and prayer leaders are on one page and all are following Covid 19 SOPs in letter and spirit . Talking about other segments of the society he said that mostly people are coperating to ensure lock down in the district however those violating section 144 are dealt with as per the rules. Ali Anan said , govt is aware of the problems being faced by traders , vendors , hotel owners and others but no compromise could be made on lock down as people can not be thrown into death trap. Talking about Ehsas Kafalat Program , he said thatbso for Rs 310.875 million have been disbursed among 25105 needy families . Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar emphasied upon the people to maintain social distancing , avoid shaking hands , use sanitisers and face masks and stay indoors for the welbeing of their own and others.