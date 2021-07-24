COVID-19 ward at ASH fully functional: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Saturday said that the 77-bedded COVID-19 ward at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) has been made fully activated.

The Administrator during a visit to the COVID-19 Ward at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital also announced a month's extra pay for doctors and paramedical staff serving in the ward, said a spokesman of the KMC.

Ahmed approached health secretary and asked him to refer the patients, who cannot be admitted in Sindh government run hospitals at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Medical Services Dr Masood Ahmed Khan, Director Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr Nadir, MS Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr Nadeem Asif, Principal Karachi Medical and Dental College Dr. Imtiaz and Dr. Farhat Jaffery and others were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed said that there are no beds available for COVID-19 patients in all the hospitals in Karachi and this is a very dangerous situation so citizens should not hold any function in view of the current situation.

He also asked the people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs otherwise the consequences of the current wave of COVID-19 will be very dangerous.

The Administrator said that due to social interaction on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the number of coronavirus patients in Karachi has increased and the capacity of patients in the existing hospitals of Karachi was reduced.

On the occasion, JDC chief Zafar Abbas announced the immediate provision of 25 more ventilators and five ambulances. The well-equipped COVID-19 ward has been activated with 18 ventilators, ICU and other facilities so that the hospital can accommodate more patients.

The Administrator said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any officer and other employee who obstructed the establishment and activation of the COVID-19 ward.

He said that medicines, food and other facilities would be available in the ward 24 hours a day.

Ahmed directed that senior professors, doctors and paramedical staff should be present in the ward 24 hours a day and best facilities be provided to the patients and their families.

The Administrator once again urged the citizens to take precautionary measures, cancel private events, minimize social interaction, take precautions in markets and crowded places.