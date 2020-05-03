UrduPoint.com
COVID-19:Germany Eulogizes Pak Media's Role, Offers 240,000 Meals To 600 Deserving Families

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:20 PM

COVID-19:Germany eulogizes Pak media's role, offers 240,000 meals to 600 deserving families

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Head of German Embassy Press Section, Christine Rosenberger on Sunday eulogized Pakistani media's role in disseminating information on COVID-19 and sensitising general public to minimize the impacts of the pandemic's outbreak.

In her message on the World Freedom Day being observed around the world including in Pakistan on May 3, she said, "On World Press Freedom Day we bow to the courage and stamina of journalists worldwide! we are grateful to journalists who provide us with important information every day and appreciate their crucial work.

Press is the 4th and last pillar of the democracy," she wrote on the official Facebook account of the embassy.

The German Embassy was also involved in helping Pakistani destitute in the hour of trial andjoined hands with a local non-governmental organisation to provide food to some 600 poverty-stricken families of Lahore.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck in his efforts to mitigate suffering of the poor in Pakistan has signed an agreement with the Rizq Sharefood for preparing 240,000 meals for six hundred poor and deserving families and also ensured to keep extending his country's help in this regard.

