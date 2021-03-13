UrduPoint.com
COVID-19:Govt Imposes Smart Lockdown In 16 Areas Of Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:29 AM

COVID-19:Govt imposes smart lockdown in 16 areas of Lahore

The areas where smart-lockdown have been imposed after Coronavirus increased include five areas in Cant, two in Data Gunj Bakash Town, one in Shalimar Town, three areas in Nishtar Town, four in Samnabad and one in Wahga Town.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) The local government has imposed smart lockdown in 16 different areas of the provincial metropolis after increase in COVID-19 cases.

The authorities have issued notification for smart lockdown in these areas and have clearly instructed the local markets to follow SOPs to control spread of third wave of COVID-19.

The areas where smart lockdown have been imposed include Cant area, Data Gunj Bakash Town, Nishtar Town, Wahga Town, Samnaabad area and Shalimar Town.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to impose smart lockdown in seven districts of the province amid increasing cases of COVID-19.

The Punjab Chief Minister made this announcement on Twitter. He said that UK variant was increasing very fast and the positivity rate went up.

“The SOPs and smart lockdown will be effective from Saturday mid-night,” said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

On March 12, 2021, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday put restrictions in public and private places as well as the educational institutions amid fears of COVID-19.

Addressing a joint press conference, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said that 50 per cent attendance would be ensured in all state institutions.

Faisal Sultan declared wearing of masks as mandatory and extended ban on cinemas and restaurants till the further orders in April, 2021.

He stated that the situation in Gilgit Baltistan was stable but some regions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were affected with the virus. He said that the provincial and the local government would impose smart lockdowns in these areas.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announce summer vacation in all educational institutions including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

“There will be summer vacations from March 15 to March 28,” said Shafqat Mahmood, adding that all educational institutions including all schools, colleges and universities will remain close. However, exams of O and A level and matriculation would also be held in May and June 2021.

