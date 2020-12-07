COVID awareness workshop at Peshawar Mor 'Panahgah' on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Rising to the challenge of second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the management of shelter homes has decided to conduct a series of workshops to reinforce the COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at its facilities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad through massive sensitization of the service providers and dwellers.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told this to the media after reviewing the arrangements for the first workshop, scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Peshawar Mor Panahgah, located in sector G-9 of Islamabad.

"First workshop will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at Peshawar Mor Panahgah and more will follow to educate the service providers and residents of the remaining shelter homes about the health guidelines," Naseem noted.

The focal person said apart from imparting health messages to the service providers, strict enforcement of precautionary measures would be ensured within the premises of all the shelter homes to transform them into safe and secure places in the wake of second wave of pandemic.

He said congregated places like 'Panahgah' were more vulnerable for the virus out-break that was why the management after taking cognizance of the looming threat took lead in the reinforcement of the SOPs.

"A zero tolerance policy will be adopted to ensure strict implementation of key practices as mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing at the twin cities shelter homes for its residents and frontline workers safety from the coronavirus," he remarked.

He said hundreds of people visit Panahgahs daily and stay there as state guest where food, shelter and health facilities were being provided to them in a dignified manner.

"Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been strong proponent to uplift the poorest segment of the society, we are determined to give the daily wage labourers a fresh meal, neat and clean bedding, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygienic environment with a sense of respect and care."He said soap kits would also be distributed among the shelter homes dwellers to ensure their mouth and hand hygiene.