UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Awareness Workshop At Peshawar Mor 'Panahgah' On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

COVID awareness workshop at Peshawar Mor 'Panahgah' on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Rising to the challenge of second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the management of shelter homes has decided to conduct a series of workshops to reinforce the COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at its facilities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad through massive sensitization of the service providers and dwellers.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told this to the media after reviewing the arrangements for the first workshop, scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Peshawar Mor Panahgah, located in sector G-9 of Islamabad.

"First workshop will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at Peshawar Mor Panahgah and more will follow to educate the service providers and residents of the remaining shelter homes about the health guidelines," Naseem noted.

The focal person said apart from imparting health messages to the service providers, strict enforcement of precautionary measures would be ensured within the premises of all the shelter homes to transform them into safe and secure places in the wake of second wave of pandemic.

He said congregated places like 'Panahgah' were more vulnerable for the virus out-break that was why the management after taking cognizance of the looming threat took lead in the reinforcement of the SOPs.

"A zero tolerance policy will be adopted to ensure strict implementation of key practices as mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing at the twin cities shelter homes for its residents and frontline workers safety from the coronavirus," he remarked.

He said hundreds of people visit Panahgahs daily and stay there as state guest where food, shelter and health facilities were being provided to them in a dignified manner.

"Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been strong proponent to uplift the poorest segment of the society, we are determined to give the daily wage labourers a fresh meal, neat and clean bedding, clean drinking water, sanitation and hygienic environment with a sense of respect and care."He said soap kits would also be distributed among the shelter homes dwellers to ensure their mouth and hand hygiene.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Water Visit Rawalpindi Lead Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

6 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

13 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

21 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.