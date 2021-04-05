UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID: Cambrige Students Appeal For Cancellation Of O, A Levels Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

COVID: Cambrige students appeal for cancellation of O, A levels exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Students of Cambridge appealed government to get ordinary and Advanced Levels exams cancelled like Bangladesh and England in wake of third wave of coronavirus which has hit the country hard.

Speaking at a news conference at Multan Press Club here on Monday,they said that cambrige should grant grades to students like last year wherein they were graded on the basis of their in house exams and over all performance.

They informed that they could not prepare well as relatives of some of the students tested positive for the global pandemic adding that phyical classes also could not be held in schools due to the virus.

"Online classes are not enough for the preparation of exams,"they said.

They hoped that government would pay attention to their issues and would get it cancelled from Cambridge International Examination system (CIAS).

Related Topics

Multan Bangladesh Cambridge All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

28 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

29 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

29 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.