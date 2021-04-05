COVID: Cambrige students appeal for cancellation of O, A levels exams

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Students of Cambridge appealed government to get ordinary and Advanced Levels exams cancelled like Bangladesh and England in wake of third wave of coronavirus which has hit the country hard.

Speaking at a news conference at Multan Press Club here on Monday,they said that cambrige should grant grades to students like last year wherein they were graded on the basis of their in house exams and over all performance.

They informed that they could not prepare well as relatives of some of the students tested positive for the global pandemic adding that phyical classes also could not be held in schools due to the virus.

"Online classes are not enough for the preparation of exams,"they said.

They hoped that government would pay attention to their issues and would get it cancelled from Cambridge International Examination system (CIAS).