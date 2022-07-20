Covid cases on rise, mask mandate reimposed in 3 districts in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid a spike in Covid cases, the administration has made face masks mandatory in three districts of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the number for active Covid cases, which had dropped to just below 50 towards the end of May, has been witnessing a surge in the last few days.

As per the officials, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.