COVID claims 11 lives, infects 489 others: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 11555 samples were tested against which 489 new cases emerged positive taking the tally to 489 while 11 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2220.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

The CM said 11555 tests were conducted against which 489 new cases were detected with percentage of four percent. So far, about 760036 samples have been taken out of which 121,039 cases were diagnosed that constituted 16 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said overnight 11 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2220 that came to 1.8 percent.

He added that 505 more patients recovered taking the number of patients cured so far to 110,738 that constituted 91 percent recovery rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 8,081 patients were under treatment, of them 7593 in home isolation, 12 at Isolation Centers and 476 at different hospitals.

The condition of 385 patients was stated to be critical, of them 65 have been put on ventilators.

Out of 489 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi. South has 99, East 37, Korangi 36, West 34, Central 32 and Malir six.

Speaking about other areas of Sindh, the CM Sindh said Sukkur has 23 new cases, Ghotki 20, Hyderabad, Naushehroferoze, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Badin 12, Matiari 10, Kambar nine, Dadu and Thatta eight, Larkanaand Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur six, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan five each, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Jamshoro three each.

The CM Sindh urged people of Sindh to stay safe and observe social distancing during these Eid days.