COVID claims 11 more lives, COVID infects 1,493, Omicron 46 others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the daily COVID and Omicron variant situation said that 46 more cases of Omicron virus and 1,493 of COVID were detected and unfortunately 11 more patients died lifting the death toll to 7,840

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the daily COVID and Omicron variant situation said that 46 more cases of Omicron virus and 1,493 of COVID were detected and unfortunately 11 more patients died lifting the death toll to 7,840.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday, the CM said that 48 samples of Omicron were tested, of them 46 were detected as (Omicron) positive lifting the tally to 658.

Giving details of the daily report, the chief minister said that 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,840 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,848 samples were tested which detected 1,493 cases that constituted 10 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,592,657 tests have been conducted against which 542,165 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.2 percent or 488,912 patients have recovered, including 1,080 overnight.

The CM said that currently 45,413 patients were under treatment, of them 44,925 were in home isolation, 41 at isolation centers and 447 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 407 patients was stated to be critical, including 30 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,493 new cases, 887 have been detected from Karachi, including 263 from East, 199 South, 168 Malir, 131 Central, 65 Korangi and 61 West. Hyderabad has 148, Dadu 61, Nausheroferoze and Tando Muhammad Khan 39 each, Tando Allahyar 37, Tharparkar 31, Thatta 30, Sanghar 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 17 each, Sujawal 16, Badin and Kashmore 15 each, Jamshoro and Khairpur 14 each, Matiari and Sukkur 13 each, Ghotki 11, Jacobabad 7, Shikarpur 6, Kamber and Larkana 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 34,529,248 vaccinations have been administered upto January 30th, and added during the last 24 hours 89,246 vaccines were inoculated - in total 34,618,494 vaccines have administered which constituted 62.33 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.