UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Claims 13 More Lives, Infects 1,102 Others

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

COVID claims 13 more lives, infects 1,102 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,829 and 1,102 new cases emerged when 11,439 samples were tested raising the tally to 163,329.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 13 more patients of Coronavirus lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,829 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,439 samples were tested against which 1,102 cases were diagnosed that constituted 9.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,895,238 tests have been conducted which detected 163,329 cases, of them 89 percent or 146,008 patients have recovered, including 480 overnight.

The CM said that currently 14,492 patients were under treatment, including 13,908 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 574 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 510 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1,102 new cases, 719 have been detected from Karachi, including 272 from South, 247 East, 106 Central, 45 Malir, 31 Korangi and 18 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 113 cases, Matiari 36, Badin 24, Umerkot 22, Tando Allahyar 18, Khairpur 16, Jamshoro 13, Mirpurkhas 12, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghr 10 each, Naushehroferoze seven, Tando Mohammad Khan Dadu six each, Sukkur five, Thatta and Ghotki three each, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur one each.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

11 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

56 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

56 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.