Covid Claims 18 Lives In Punjab, 2,031 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Covid claims 18 lives in Punjab, 2,031 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 2,031 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday while 18 people lost their lives in the province.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 485,856 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,216 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 1,076 cases in Lahore, four in Attock, four in Bahawalnagar, 39 in Bahawalpur,12 in Bhakkar, three in Chakwal, two in Chiniot, 33 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 105 in Faisalabad, 56 in Gujranwala,14 in Gujrat, 23 in Hafizabad,11 in Jhang,23 in Jhelum, 17 in Kasur, seven in Khanewal,11 in Khoshab, two in Layyah, three in Lodharan, five in Mandi Bahauddin, ffive in Mianwali,118 in Multan,09 in Muzaffargarh, six in Nankana Sahib, three in Narowal, eight in Okara, four in Pakpatan, one in Rajanpur,154 in Rawalpindi, 131 in Rahimyar Khan,19 in Sahiwal,21 in Sargodha,31 in Sheikhupura,seven in Toba Tek Singh, 16 in Vehari and 57 cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,628,652 tests for COVID-19 so far while 451,063 confirmed cases had been recovered in Punjab.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

