COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Hyderabad with 312 positive cases reported during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Hyderabad with 312 positive cases reported during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Thursday, after emergence of 312 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 332885 with 2886 active patients.

Out of 332885 Covid-19 cases, 29787 have so far been recovered while 632 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 2839 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 1973 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 312 cases were reported as positive with 16 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 14185 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 03, 2022.