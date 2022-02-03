UrduPoint.com

COVID Claims 2 More Lives, 312 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 11:25 PM

COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Hyderabad with 312 positive cases reported during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Hyderabad with 312 positive cases reported during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Thursday, after emergence of 312 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 332885 with 2886 active patients.

Out of 332885 Covid-19 cases, 29787 have so far been recovered while 632 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 2839 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 1973 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 312 cases were reported as positive with 16 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 14185 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 03, 2022.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian A ..

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian Aircraft on Wednesday

52 seconds ago
 Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After ..

Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After 12 Migrants Die at Mutual Bor ..

54 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization ..

US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization for Supporting Terrorism - Tre ..

57 seconds ago
 Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organiza ..

Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organizations Subject to Sanctions for ..

59 seconds ago
 Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exerci ..

Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exercises With China - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Minister reviews performance of LWMC

Minister reviews performance of LWMC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>