COVID Claims 2 More Lives, Infects 204 Others: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

COVID claims 2 more lives, infects 204 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that two more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2445 and 204 new cases emerged when 12914 samples were tested raising the tally to 132,084.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CM said two more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2445 that constituted 1.9 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 204 new cases of COVID-19 emerged when 12914 tests were conducted which formed two percent corrected rate.

He added that so far 1,133,880 samples have been conducted which diagnosed 132,084 cases that constituted an overall 12 percent detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said currently 2190 patients were under treatment, of them 1907 in home isolation, six at Isolation centers and 277 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 165 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, 31 more patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 127,449 that came to 96 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said out of 204 new cases, 120 have been detected from Karachi, including 76 South, 20 East, 15 Central, four Korangi, three West and two Malir.

He added that Jamshoro has 18 cases, Thatta seven, Badin six, Hyderabad five, Tando Allahyar four, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kambar three each, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Matiari and Sanghar two each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to stay safe by observing Standard Operating Procedures strictly.

