UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Claims 27 More Lives, Infects 1005 Others : CM Sindh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:15 PM

COVID claims 27 more lives, infects 1005 others : CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued from CM House, disclosed that unfortunately stemming from COVID-19 we have 27 more deaths overnight and 1005 new cases emerged when 10,914 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued from CM House, disclosed that unfortunately stemming from COVID-19 we have 27 more deaths overnight and 1005 new cases emerged when 10,914 tests were conducted.

He said that 27 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,379 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,914 tests were conducted against which 1005 cases were detected that came to 0.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,252,876 samples have been tested which diagnosed 206,489 cases, of the 89 percent or 184,192 [patients] have recovered, including 2590 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 18,918 patients were under treatment, of them 18,079 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 826 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 731 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1005 new cases, 742 have been detected from Karachi, including 325 from East, 176 South, 97 Central, 58 Korangi, 50 Malir, and 36 West.

Hyderabad has 37 cases, Jacobabad 27, Sanghar 22, Dadu 13, Jamshoro, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sujawal and Ghotki seven each, Umerkot and Kashmore three each, Khairpur two, Mirpurkhas and badin one each.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

4 minutes ago

Moldovan President Dodon Underlines Positive Ties ..

1 minute ago

Change of mindset imperative to create safe, secur ..

1 minute ago

CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitat ..

1 minute ago

KTH BoG tender resigns after submitting oxygen sho ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Sees Gas Exports to Europe of 183Bcm at $1 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.