COVID claims 27 more lives, infects 1005 others : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued from CM House, disclosed that unfortunately stemming from COVID-19 we have 27 more deaths overnight and 1005 new cases emerged when 10,914 tests were conducted.

He said that 27 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,379 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,914 tests were conducted against which 1005 cases were detected that came to 0.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,252,876 samples have been tested which diagnosed 206,489 cases, of the 89 percent or 184,192 [patients] have recovered, including 2590 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 18,918 patients were under treatment, of them 18,079 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 826 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 731 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1005 new cases, 742 have been detected from Karachi, including 325 from East, 176 South, 97 Central, 58 Korangi, 50 Malir, and 36 West.

Hyderabad has 37 cases, Jacobabad 27, Sanghar 22, Dadu 13, Jamshoro, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sujawal and Ghotki seven each, Umerkot and Kashmore three each, Khairpur two, Mirpurkhas and badin one each.