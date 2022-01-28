UrduPoint.com

COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 12:32 AM

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Hyderabad with 376 positive cases reported during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Hyderabad with 376 positive cases reported during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Thursday, after emergence of 376 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 31981 with 2116 active patients.

Out of 31981 Covid-19 cases, 29245 have so far been recovered while 620 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 2082 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 1950 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 376 cases were reported as positive with 19% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 11550 people had so far received booster dose till Jan 27, 2022.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Coronavirus

More Stories From Pakistan

>