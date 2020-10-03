UrduPoint.com
COVID Claims 3 More Lives, Infects 267 Others : Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

COVID claims 3 more lives, infects 267 others : Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 267 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,918 tests were conducted raising the tally to 138,050 and three more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,520

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 267 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,918 tests were conducted raising the tally to 138,050 and three more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,520.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM House on Saturday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9918 samples were tested which detected 267 new cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,397,676 samples have been tested against which 138,050 new cases were diagnosed.

The CM Sindh said that three more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2520 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that overnight 81 more patients recovered raising the number of patients recovered so far to 130,811 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 4,719 patients are under treatment, of them 4440 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 272 at different hospitals. The condition of 201 patients is stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 267 new cases, 195 have been detected from Karachi, including 74 from South, 62 East, 30 Central, 11 Malir, nine Korangi and nine West.

Hyderabad has 10 cases, Dady six, Badin five, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur two each and Jamshoro one each.

Murad urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to save themselves and their families from the virus.

