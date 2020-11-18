COVID claims 4 more lives, infects 1127: Chief minister Sindh

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,764 and 1,127 new cases emerged when 11960 samples were tested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,764 and 1,127 new cases emerged when 11960 samples were tested.

This was stated by Sindh Chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday.

He added that four more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,764 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,960 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,127 cases that constituted 9.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,844,817 tests have been conducted against which 158,559 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 144,056 patients recovered, including 404 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 11,739 patients were under treatment, of them 11,213 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 521 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 445 patients was stated to be critical, of them 42 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief ministers, out of 1,127 cases, 799 have been detected from Karachi, of them 320 from South, 311 East, 81 Central, Malir 45, West 27 and Korangi 15.

Hyderabad has 97 cases, Sujawal 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Dadu 18, Sukkur 17, Badin 16, Naushehroferoze 10, Shikarpur and Jamshoro 11 each, Thatta nine, Larkana and Khairpur seven each, Kashmore and Matiari six each, Kambar and Mirpurkhas five each, Sanghar four, Umerkot three, Ghotki two and Jacobabad one.

Syed Murad Ali Shah advised people of Sindh to observe SOPs issued by the provincial government in consultation with WHO and other experts.