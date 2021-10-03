COVID claims 58 lives in Hyderabad during September 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 58 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district during the month of September 2021, taking the total number of deaths to 579.

According to the official figures released by district health authorities here Saturday, 154 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 till Saturday night, taking the tally of the coronavirus cases to 27221, of them 24977 had so far been recovered from the contagion.

Out of 1821 PCR tests performed during the last 24 hours, 154 cases were reported as positive with 8% positivity rate, the focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed the APP.

As many as 32 ICU and HDU beds in both LU hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamahoro are occupied by COVID-19 patients while 74 beds out of total106 are vacant, the official report stated.

According to Dr. Chana, a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccines, is available in the district where the inoculation process was underway in several vaccination centres.

The 24 hour vaccination facility has also been provided to the people of Hyderabad at the Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) established by district administration at Barkat Bhai Tennis Court near Niaz Stadium, Dr. Chana said.

As many as 590446 people have received first jab while 294817 were given second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday night, daily situation report stated, adding that 7269 people have received first dose while 4278 people were given second jab during the last 24 hours.