COVID Claims Seven More Lives, Infects 310 Others In Sindh: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:30 PM

COVID claims seven more lives, infects 310 others in Sindh: Chief Minister

As many as seven patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2357 and 310 new cases emerged when 8638 tests were conducted raising the tally of positive cases to 127691

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :As many as seven patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2357 and 310 new cases emerged when 8638 tests were conducted raising the tally of positive cases to 127691.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Friday.

According to the statement, seven more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2357.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 8638 samples were tested which detected 310 new cases that came to four percent current detection rate. So far 934689 tests have been conducted against which 14 percent or 127,691 cases emerged, of them 95 percent patients or 120,876 have recovered, including 119 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,458 patients were under treatment, of them 4139 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 312 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 233 patients was stated to be critical, of them 32 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 310 new cases, 172 have been detected from Karachi, including 48 from Korangi, 46 East, 44 South, 16 Central, 11 West and seven Malir.

He added that Thatta has 27 cases, Badin and Hyderabad 13 each, Sujawal 11, Khairpur eight, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Shikarpur five, Tando Mohammad Khan four, Mirpurkhas and Jamshoro three each, Umerkot and Tando Allahayar three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Qambar, Larkana and Sukkur two each, Dadu, Matiari and Naushehroferoze one each.

