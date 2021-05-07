COVID claims three more lives as 137 patients reported positive

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Hyderabad while 137 positive cases were emerged during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2304 in the district.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 342 as three more patients have succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2304 COVID-19 cases 2256 are isolated at homes while 48 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to report, 137 cases have been reported as positive out of 1163 tests performed with 12% positivity rate in the district.