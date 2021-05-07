UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Claims Three More Lives As 137 Patients Reported Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

COVID claims three more lives as 137 patients reported positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Hyderabad while 137 positive cases were emerged during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2304 in the district.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 342 as three more patients have succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2304 COVID-19 cases 2256 are isolated at homes while 48 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to report, 137 cases have been reported as positive out of 1163 tests performed with 12% positivity rate in the district.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.