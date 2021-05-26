COVID Doctors Forum stage protest for regularization

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Sindh COVID Doctors Forum Wednesday staged a protest in front of Karachi Press Club for regularization of their services and realization of other demands.

The forum is comprised of male and female doctors and Nurses appointed specifically to look after COVID-19 patients admitted in Corona wards of public sector hospitals.

The leaders of Sindh COVID Doctors Forum (SCDF) Dr. Hussain Chandio, Dr.

Shehzad Panhwer, Dr. Saeed Abro and others while talking to journalists demanded of Sindh government to fulfill its commitment of regularization of services of doctors appointed to deal with Corona emergency.

Many of the doctors and nurses who were performing duties in high risk wards were even not paid their salaries of few months, they bemoaned.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with their demands and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.