Covid door-to-door vaccination drive continued in Punjab: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that more than 0.5 million people were vaccinated in a single day against the coronavirus which was a milestone achieved by the Punjab government.

Similarly she said door to door vaccination drive for Covid-10 was successfully continued in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Punjab government's door to door covid campaign was started from July 26 which would achieve the target till Aug 14 by vaccinating maximum number of population, adding, Pakistan's first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination center was operational in Lahore.

Firdous said government has also launched a limited number of mobile coronavirus vaccination vans to reach some of the country's most vulnerable residents, particularly senior citizens and people with disabilities.

She regretted that public while visiting their health centers are being witnessed for violating Covid-related SOPs, adding, for citizen's facilitation Punjab government took a positive step and started a massive door to door drive for hustle free vaccination drive.

She said that qualified health workers are participating in the door-to-door vaccination drive in all the districts.

Firdous further asked the citizens to strictly follow the Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves on priority.