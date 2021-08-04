UrduPoint.com

Covid Door-to-door Vaccination Drive Continued In Punjab: Firdous Ashiq

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Covid door-to-door vaccination drive continued in Punjab: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that more than 0.5 million people were vaccinated in a single day against the coronavirus which was a milestone achieved by the Punjab government.

Similarly she said door to door vaccination drive for Covid-10 was successfully continued in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Punjab government's door to door covid campaign was started from July 26 which would achieve the target till Aug 14 by vaccinating maximum number of population, adding, Pakistan's first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination center was operational in Lahore.

Firdous said government has also launched a limited number of mobile coronavirus vaccination vans to reach some of the country's most vulnerable residents, particularly senior citizens and people with disabilities.

She regretted that public while visiting their health centers are being witnessed for violating Covid-related SOPs, adding, for citizen's facilitation Punjab government took a positive step and started a massive door to door drive for hustle free vaccination drive.

She said that qualified health workers are participating in the door-to-door vaccination drive in all the districts.

Firdous further asked the citizens to strictly follow the Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves on priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Mobile Firdous Ashiq Awan July All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

10 minutes ago
 Islamic new year holiday for private sector announ ..

Islamic new year holiday for private sector announced

10 minutes ago
 Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova goes on trial

17 minutes ago
 Nigeria frees 5 anti-govt protesters: lawyer

Nigeria frees 5 anti-govt protesters: lawyer

17 minutes ago
 Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding

Lightning strikes kill 16 at Bangladesh wedding

17 minutes ago
 Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

Tunisian army backs takeover president - for now

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.