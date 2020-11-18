COVID Hotspot: Health deptt recommends lockdown in four areas of city

Provincial Health Secretary, Muhammad Usman on Wednesday recommended lockdown in four areas of the city for ten days in wake of coronavirus hot-spotThe areas include Gulghast, Khan Village Housing Scheme, Garden Town, Jalilabad and Railway road wherein controlled entry and exit to be imposed with till November 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Secretary, Muhammad Usman on Wednesday recommended lockdown in four areas of the city for ten days in wake of coronavirus hot-spotThe areas include Gulghast, Khan Village Housing Scheme, Garden Town, Jalilabad and Railway road wherein controlled entry and exit to be imposed with till November 28.

All shops will be closed in these areas except pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, laboratories by 7pm daily for 10 days, shows an official document.