UrduPoint.com

Covid Infection Before Vaccination Lowers Immunity: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

If you had Covid infection before you took vaccination, chances are that you might have less immunity, claimed a stud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :If you had Covid infection before you took vaccination, chances are that you might have less immunity, claimed a study.

Researchers at the Stanford University in the US found that the magnitude and quality of a key immune cell's response to vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine were considerably lower in people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to people without prior infection.

In addition, the level of this key immune cell that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was substantially lower in unvaccinated people with Covid-19 than in vaccinated people who had never been infected.

Importantly, people who recover from SARS-CoV-2 infection and then get vaccinated are more protected than people who are unvaccinated, Medical Xpress reported .

These findings, which suggest that the virus damages an important immune-cell response, were published in the journal Immunity.

Led by Mark M. Davis, Professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford's school of Medicine, the researchers designed a very sensitive tool to analyse how immune cells called CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination.

These cells coordinate the immune system's response to the virus and kill other cells that have been infected, helping prevent Covid.

The tool was designed to identify T cells that target any of dozens of specific regions on the virus's spike protein as well as some other viral regions. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses parts of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to elicit an immune response without causing infection.

The investigators studied CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses in blood samples from three groups of volunteers. One group had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The second group had previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received two doses of the vaccine. The third group had Covid-19 and was unvaccinated.

The researchers found that vaccination of people who had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 induced robust CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses to the virus' spike protein. In addition, these T cells produced multiple types of cell-signalling molecules called cytokines, which recruit other immune cells -- including antibody-producing B cells -- to fight pathogens.

However, people who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 prior to vaccination produced spike-specific CD8+ T cells at considerably lower levels -- and with less functionality -- than vaccinated people who had never been infected.

Moreover, the researchers observed substantially lower levels of spike-specific CD8+ T cells in unvaccinated people with Covid than in vaccinated people who had never been infected.

Overall, these findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection damages the CD8+ T cell response, an effect akin to that observed in earlier studies showing long-term damage to the immune system after infection with viruses such as hepatitis C or HIV.

"The new findings highlight the need to develop vaccination strategies to specifically boost antiviral CD8+ T cell responses in people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2," the researchers said.

Related Topics

Immunity From Blood

Recent Stories

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Detected 18 Chines ..

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Detected 18 Chinese Aircraft, 4 Vessels in Vicin ..

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yo ..

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai takes notice of chaman ..

6 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in Mar ..

WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in March

13 minutes ago
 ADC, ACs visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, imposed fin ..

ADC, ACs visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, imposed fine on over pricing

9 minutes ago
 PML-N, coalition partners for polls in October: Mi ..

PML-N, coalition partners for polls in October: Minister for Energy Khurram Dast ..

9 minutes ago
 LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.