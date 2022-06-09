UrduPoint.com

Covid Infection May Increase Blood Clot Risk Up To 6 Months: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

People infected with Covid-19 are at an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis -- a blood clot in the leg -- up to three months, pulmonary embolism -- a blood clot in the lung -- up to six months, and a bleeding event up to two months, finds a study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :People infected with Covid-19 are at an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis -- a blood clot in the leg -- up to three months, pulmonary embolism -- a blood clot in the lung -- up to six months, and a bleeding event up to two months, finds a study.

The findings, published by The BMJ, also showed a higher risk of events in patients with underlying conditions, and those with more severe Covid.

Researchers from Umea University in Sweden said these results support measures to prevent thrombotic events (thromboprophylaxis), especially for high risk patients, and strengthen the importance of vaccination against covid-19, Medical Daily reported.

It is well known that Covid increases the risk of serious blood clots (known as venous thromboembolism or VTE), but less evidence exists on the length of time this risk is increased, if risk changed during the pandemic waves, and whether Covid also increases the risk of major bleeding.

To address these uncertainties, researchers set out to measure the risk of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding after covid-19.

For the study, the team identified more than one million people with confirmed Covid infection between February 1, 2020 and May 25, 2021, and matched them with more than four million people who had not had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result.

The researchers found a five-fold increase in risk of deep vein thrombosis, a 33-fold increase in risk of pulmonary embolism, and an almost two-fold increase in risk of bleeding in the 30 days after infection.

Risks were the highest in patients with more severe Covid and during the first pandemic wave compared with the second and third waves, which the researchers say could be explained by improvements in treatment and vaccine coverage in older patients after the first wave.

Even among mild, non-hospitalised Covid patients, the researchers found increased risks of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. No increased risk of bleeding was found in mild cases, but a noticeable increase was observed in more severe cases.

This is an observational study, so the researchers cannot establish the cause," researchers said.

"Our findings arguably support thromboprophylaxis to avoid thrombotic events, especially for high risk patients, and strengthen the importance of vaccination against covid-19," they said.

Related Topics

Sweden February May 2020 Event From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next gener ..

Nawaz tasks some leaders to prepare for next general elections

12 minutes ago
 A green industrial revolution is underway in Swede ..

A green industrial revolution is underway in Sweden: Ambassador

10 minutes ago
 Man dies in road accident

Man dies in road accident

10 minutes ago
 Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochist ..

Polio will be completely eradicated from Balochistan: Chief Secretary

10 minutes ago
 DC visits flour sale points in Sanda

DC visits flour sale points in Sanda

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.