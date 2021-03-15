Covid lockdown easing can cause anxiety for many: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The easing of coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent return to schools, workplaces and social events could trigger stress and anxiety for many people, UK mental health experts warned.

Those with mental health issues will be particularly anxious about the readjustment of life coming with the lifting of restrictions, they said.

"Lockdown has given people with mental health conditions like anxiety and PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders) permission to stay at home, and knowing that at some point you'll have to go out again can actually trigger stress and anxiety," Tine Van Bortel, a senior research associate in public health at the University of Cambridge.

Rosie Weatherley, an information content manager at mental health charity Mind, said: "Some of us might have found there were some unexpected plus points to lockdown, and therefore feel uneasy or anxious at the prospect of it being lifted.

For example, we may be worried about 'normality' resuming, or not wanting to return to a faster pace with busier daily lives, and less downtime to ourselves." It was "really important" for government and employers to provide empathy and support for those who need it "beyond lockdown lifting," the Gaurdian reported .

Dr Ganga Shreedhar, an assistant professor at the LSE department of psychological and behavioural science, said: "Covid has been such a disruption from how we normally live our lives that people have had to put in time and effort to adapt to the new normal … In anticipation of restrictions lifting, people might find themselves experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety if work commitments or time constrains no longer allow them to keep good routines in place."